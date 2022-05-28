(ABBV) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm about Leading AbbVie Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of AbbVie Inc. ABBV who purchased AbbVie common stock between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). To serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than June 6, 2022.

What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. Additionally, you can:

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser: https://www.johnsonfis t el.com/investi g ations/abbv ie-inc

There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Xeljanz and Xeljanz XR extended to Rinvoq and other Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors; (2) as a result, it was likely that the FDA would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.