TWTR News: Did You Sell Shares Between March 24, 2022 and April 1, 2022? Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm, Encourages Shareholders to Submit Their Trade Information

Elon Musk began acquiring Twitter shares in Jan. 2022, and by Mar. 14, 2022, Musk had acquired over 5% of Twitter's outstanding shares – requiring Musk to disclose his stake in Twitter by Mar. 24, 2022. Musk, however, did not disclose his stake but secretly built it to a 9.1% stake. Twitter shares rose from a closing price of $38.82 per share on March 24, 2022, to close at $49.97 per share on April 4, 2022.

Investors who sold shares of Twitter between March 24, 2022 and April 4, 2022 missed the resulting share price increase as the market reacted to Musk's purchases. By failing to timely disclose his ownership stake, Musk was able to acquire shares of Twitter less expensively during the Class Period.

