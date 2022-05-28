Best Mattresses of 2022 on Sale This Memorial Day Weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy Sleeper, a popular mattress review site, has listed its best Memorial Day Mattress Sales & Deals for 2022. During this major shopping season, mattress brands across the country are issuing huge discounts across their selection of mattresses, adjustable beds, sheets, pillows, comforters, and more. But with so many options to choose from, deciding on the right mattress can be overwhelming and confusing.
To help shoppers cut through the noise, Savvy Sleeper has selected its top picks for the best mattress sales for Memorial Day Weekend.
Shoppers can save now through May 31st on the following mattress brands and products.
- Best Mattress of 2022 - Amerisleep AS3 (starting at $699)
- Best Mattress for Side Sleepers - Amerisleep AS5 Hybrid (starting at $1599)
- Best Mattress for Back Pain - Zoma Mattress (starting at $499)
- Best Mattress in a Box - Vaya Mattress (starting at $349)
The featured brands are offering discounts as deep as $450 off mattresses. Each company also has additional Memorial day promos including deals on adjustable beds (as much as 30% off), memory foam pillows, and other sleep-enhancing products.
Savvy Sleeper has also made sure to only highlight businesses that offer the following perks to customers:
- Free shipping
- Free returns
- 100 night mattress trials
- 10 to 20 year mattress warranties
With a purchase as important as a mattress, the writers at Savvy Sleeper wanted to make sure buyers would ultimately get the right products for their personal sleep needs and budget.
For more information on the best mattresses of 2022 and the best Memorial Day mattress sales, visit SavvySleeper.org for the latest sleep news and updates.
Savvy Sleeper
30 N GOULD ST, STE N
SHERIDAN WY 82801
347-709-5499
Lara Vargas
info@savvysleeper.org
