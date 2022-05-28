FRO – Private acquisitions of Euronav shares in exchange for Frontline shares completed

Frontline Ltd. ("Frontline" or the "Company") FRO announces that it has agreed to acquire a total of 5,955,705 shares in Euronav N.V. EURNEURN)) ("Euronav") representing 2.95% of the outstanding shares in privately negotiated share exchange transactions with certain shareholders of Euronav N.V. where such shareholders of Euronav N.V. receive consideration shares in Frontline.

Frontline will issue a total of 8,337,986 new shares as a result of these transactions, equivalent to an exchange ratio of 1.4. Frontline will be entitled to the declared USD 0,06 dividend to be paid by Euronav on the acquired shares on 8 June 2022. Settlement is expected to take place on or about 1 June 2022 by delivery of existing shares through a share lending arrangement with Frontline's main shareholder Hemen Holding Ltd.

Following completion of the issue of the new Frontline shares, Frontline will have a total of 211,868,965 shares issued and outstanding.

Frontline and Euronav announced on April 7th the plans for a potential combination between the two companies to create a global leader in the tanker industry. Since the announcement, positive volatility has returned to the tanker market in what Frontline believes is the early phase of a cyclical recovery for the industry coinciding with a historically low orderbook. Frontline's belief in the strong merits of the combination, creating a global leader in the tanker industry, therefore remains unchanged.

Frontline and Euronav are working extensively to conclude due diligence and finalize an appropriate transaction structure. This may include a voluntary exchange offer by Frontline for Euronav shares as a first step, and Frontline would then consider setting the minimum acceptance ratio as low as 50.1% including shares already owned by Frontline.

The parties have identified significant operational and administrative synergies, and many of these can be addressed in parallel with the steps towards a full business combination. More details will be shared when the combination proposal has been finalized and can be announced to the market.

For further information, please contact:

Lars H. Barstad: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS

+47 23 11 40 37

Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS

+47 23 11 40 76

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This announcement contains information which is considered by the Company to constitute inside information pursuant to EU Market Abuse Regulation. This announcement was published by Frontline Ltd. on 28 May 2022 at 12:00 CET.

The information included in this announcement is defined as inside information pursuant to article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation and is publicly disclosed in accordance with article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The announcement is made by the contact person.

About Frontline Ltd.

Frontline is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Oslo, Norway with commercial offices in London, UK. Frontline is listed on both the NYSE and OBX exchange in Oslo under the symbol FRO. Frontline employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. Frontline's owned and operated fleet consists of 19 VLCCs (with further six due for delivery in 2022), 27 Suezmaxes and 18 LR2 tankers.

About Euronav NV

Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners. Euronav's owned and operated fleet consists of 2 V-Plus vessels, 38 VLCCs (with further three to be delivered), 26 Suezmaxes (of which two vessels are time chartered in and three vessels to be delivered) and 2 FSO vessels under long term contract.