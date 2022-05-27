Genius Assets Launches the GeniuX Era Contest With Exciting Prizes Up for Grabs

Arad, Romania, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius assets, a one-stop solution for all investment problems launched the GeniuX Era Contest where users stand a chance to win exciting prizes by completing some simple tasks. Genius assets diversify user portfolio by investing in various assets and helps create a steady flow of funds through both active and passive means. Why should one hold on to their assets when they can grow them.

Unlike other contests, the GeniuX Era Contest offers a high chance of winning rewards. The first prize is 10,000 $IUX (~$4500), the second 7500 $IUX (~$3375), the third 5000 $IUX (~$2250), while those who stand 4-10 in the leaderboard will receive 2500 $IUX (~$1125), and the 11-20 position holders will win 1000 $IUX (~$450). All the related information is available on the contest page and is accessible from the link posted above.

Genius Assets is also holding the pre-sale of its native $IUX token where users can purchase it and be a part of the revolution. The sale is live on the platform, so don't miss out on this great opportunity to invest in the Future of Investments. All that needs to be done is to complete the KYC verification to be a part of the ecosystem.

Genius Assets plans to revolutionize the way to invest. It offers a wide range of investment options spanning industries, and there are exciting rewards on each of these. Some of these options are as follows:





Genius Estate: Invest in Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing markets worldwide. With prices witnessing a steady rise, there couldn't be a better time.





Genius Air: Invest in Private Rental Jets, and earn a steady income from rentals.





Genius Highway: Highway construction has seen unprecedented growth in recent years. Invest in its construction across Europe and earn from the taxes.





Genius Art: Digital art or NFT has been a rage worldwide, with the costliest one fetching close to $92 million. And this rage doesn't seem to die down anytime soon. Use Genius Assets to invest in NFTs and have assets grow exponentially.





Genius Sports: Invest in sports teams and earn through dividends. Genius Assets wants to digitize the value of sports teams, and this is the first step towards achieving the goal.





To ensure the long-term stability and growth of the platform, Genius Assets has designed a tokenomics that considers every critical aspect, tries to overcome the commonly encountered problems, and eliminates factors that could hamper its growth. The total supply of the GeniusX or $IUX token is capped at 1,000,000,000, with 31% of it up for grabs during the three sales. Also, the token's value is set to rise as more projects are created on the platform.

Investors can exchange these tokens for Genius Assets in the platform's built-in marketplace, which is compatible with computers and mobile phones. It will make trading in Real Estate a lot simpler, quicker, safer, and cheaper.

Besides, Genius Assets will also offer unique Fractional Ownership solutions to investors. It will start the first regulated Fractional Ownership Project in Malahide, near Dublin, sometime around Q4, 2022. Various marketing strategies will be incorporated during the period to promote it, including client presentations and roadshows. The project is all set to offer a high ROI to investors.

So, if anyone is looking for a great platform to diversify their investments and earn a high and steady return, Genius Assets will not disappoint them. The skillful and experienced team behind this platform is determined to make it a success.

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not an investment advice. Readers are encouraged to do there own research.

