Xeniia Is The New Hospitality Cryptocurrency Designed For The Workers Of The Industry

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington, May 22, 2022. Xeniia (ξενία) meaning guest hospitality in greek will be the token representing HospoWise and will be the company's representation of the hospitality sector.
A series of new products are being built to serve the hospitality industry and replace existing systems and tech that is currently not working in the best interests of the individuals who work within the hospitality industry. These products will benefit businesses related to the industry concerned.
Xeniia is the cryptocurrency that will underpin the new technologies, apps and services. Increasing margins, profits and revenues throughout.
New bonuses and rewards are also being added so that the industry can be more profitable and service industry personnel can earn more money.
Xeniia is a new ERC20 token. It has a total maximum supply of 30 Trillion while burning 15% prior to launch. Xeniia's smart contract was coded by the Shibnobi's team.
DxSale is hosting Xeniia's presale. The presale began on Monday, May 23rd, 2022 and will go on for four weeks. When the hard cap is reached, the token will be available for purchase on the market shortly after.
Limitation: For the first two weeks, presale investors can only sell 2.5 ETH per day. The most you can contribute towards the presale is 7 Ethereum, and the least you can contribute is 0.1 Ethereum. The hard cap is set at 250 Ethereum, while the soft cap is set at 125 Ethereum.
Xeniia's smart contract has four main functions: contribution, liquidity, reflection, and anti-whale. Xeniia is taxed at a rate of 15% for the first four weeks. Following that, after 5 months, HospoWise will reduce the taxation to a total of 8%. Overtime, HospoWise will gradually reduce Xeniia's taxation.
The distribution of the taxation for the first four weeks is shown below:
Contribution: Each transaction contributes 5% to the company's wallets. This wallet is used for marketing and recruiting. This wallet supports multiple signatures. This means, before a transaction can be executed, it must be confirmed by multiple partners of the company (3), which helps prevent unauthorized access to the company's crypto.
Liquidity: Each transaction contributes 5% to the liquidity pool, which helps to keep the floor price stable.
Reflections: The reflections tax is levied directly on each holder in proportion to each transaction. A 5% passive income function for the first four weeks, followed by a 3% function the following month and a 1% function the following month. This function will be permanently disabled after the first three months of operation.
The purpose of this program is for HospoWise token holders and early investors. This feature allows early investors to accumulate more tokens by hodling.
Anti-Whale Mechanism: The anti-whale mechanism is built into the smart contract of Xeniia. This limits the sale of the token to a maximum of 20 ETH per day per wallet for investors who buy on or after the launch date (non-presalers).
HospoWise wishes to recognize and reward its early investors for their faith and commitment to the project. After the presale concludes and before the token is released to the market, the Xeniia's airdrop event will begin for HospoWise token holders.
The HospoWise team has been KYC'd through Certik and Coinscope for the safety of investors.
For Further Information:
If you have any questions, please contact: www.xeniia.io
PR Department - HospoWise
085620 555881
For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/xeniia-is-the-new-hospitality-cryptocurrency-designed-for-the-workers-of-the-industry/9165448
Attachment
Full Name: Jo-Remi Saada Company: HospoWise Phone Number: 085620 555881 Website: hospowise.com
