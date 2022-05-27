Crypto Blocks Launches Giveaway to Celebrate Newest Project

Dover, DE, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As they prepare to release their latest project, Crypto Blocks is celebrating their recent success with a giveaway as a thanks to their user base. The giveaway will award one participant the grand prize of $50,000 worth of BLOCKS tokens. For those interested in participating, no purchase required, entry is contingent upon becoming a Crypto Blocks follower on social media.
Find the organization on platforms such as Twitter, Telegram, Instagram, and Discord where a simple click of the follow button will submit your entry towards winning their $50,000 worth of BLOCKS token grand prize. Crypto Blocks is just beginning their work toward creating the ultimate network for NFT and Crypto consumers.
Crypto Blocks DAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization and open-source initiative on the Ethereum network. The project is run by persons across the world with the $BLOCKS governance token. All DAOs are primarily social and technical communities oriented around specific aim and projects in the Ethereum ecosystem and do not necessarily imply the existence of traditional corporate forms.
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CryptoBlocksDAO
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/CryptoBlocksDAO
Join us on Discord: https://t.co/stJiLCjcD9
For information on how to participate, visit: www.CryptoBlocksGiveaway.com
Gregory Peterson Crypto Blocks Corporation gregory -at- cryptoblocksdao.com
