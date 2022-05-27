LifeLabs Opens its Newest Patient Service Centre in Brampton, Ontario

Brampton, Ontario, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs recently hosted the grand opening of its newest Patient Service Centre at 8315 Financial Drive in Southwest Brampton. The Honourable Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria, Progressive Conservative Candidate for Brampton South, joined LifeLabs to celebrate this important step to expanding access for diagnostic testing and bringing care closer to home in the growing community.
The Patient Service Centre will build on our commitment to delivering high-quality, trusted community lab testing in Brampton and the Peel Region. With the opening of this new location, there are now eight Patient Service Centres across Brampton. We serve over 820 health care providers, supporting in total almost 750,000 patient visits annually in Brampton alone.
"Brampton's team of medical professionals have been essential to our fight against the pandemic and for better healthcare outcomes for our community," said Prabmeet Sarkaria, MPP candidate for Brampton South. "LifeLabs has been a critical part of our healthcare infrastructure, and this new location opening will mean more access to testing, diagnostics, and care for Brampton families."
"This celebration is an exciting milestone for Brampton, Region of Peel and Ontario patients who rely on timely, accurate and accessible testing within their communities," said Erica Zarkovich, Senior Vice President, Government Markets at LifeLabs. "The new Patient Service Centre in Brampton exemplifies LifeLabs' commitment to expand services to meet the demand for health system delivery in Ontario. LifeLabs serves all corners of Ontario through our growing network of clinics and lab services delivering critical services to communities throughout the province."
LifeLabs' commitment to healthcare delivery extends beyond new Patient Service Centre locations. During the pandemic, LifeLabs established 28 assessment centres to provide expanded public sector COVID-19 testing capacity, which enabled hospitals to return focus on patient care. By keeping over 80% of collection sites open and 100% of testing facilities operational, LifeLabs was also able to maintain province-wide access to laboratory services, despite the challenges faced by COVID.
To book an appointment or to learn more about our Patient Service Centres in your community please, visit www.locations.lifelabs.com/locationfinder.
About LifeLabs
LifeLabs is Canada's leader in laboratory diagnostic information and health connectivity solutions, leveraging innovative and personalized digital tools that empower customers to live their best life. Our dedicated and talented team of 6,000 employees supports 20 million lab visits and conducts over 100 million laboratory tests annually.
LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at www.lifelabs.com
Attachments
- LifeLabs Opens its Newest Patient Service Centre in Brampton, Ontario
- LifeLabs Builds on Commitment to Deliver Accessible Community Testing to Ontarians
Media Team LifeLabs media@lifelabs.com
