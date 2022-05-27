Baden Resources Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baden Resources Inc. ("Baden" or the "Company") (CSE:"BDN") completed exploration in late 2021 on the Midway mining claims property located in southeastern BC, held under option with the claims owner. Baden has completed its firm commitments under the subject option agreement, which included analysis of samples obtained, and has now concluded that the results do not warrant any further expenditure.
Baden accordingly will not be proceeding any further with the Midway property and the option and has terminated the option agreement with the owner.
The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the USA.
On Behalf of the Company
Howard Milne, Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact Howard Milne, CEO at 604-377-8994 email hdmcap@shaw.ca
Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to its future business plans. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.
Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
