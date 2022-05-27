Fin-tech Startup HEADLINE Expands Development Suite with 2 new Acquisitions

Austin, Texas, United States, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEADLINE Crypto is a Texas-based fin-tech startup and blockchain development company. HEADLINE is the premier builder of developer tooling on the Algorand Blockchain and the recipient of multiple Algorand Foundation Development Awards for Dev Tooling. The HEADLINE team is the driving force behind DAO Tools, Vaults Protocol, AlgoPay, AlgoCloud, AlgoSwap, AlgoGlyph, AlgoChat, AlgoVote, AlgoBurner, PIPELINE SDK, FORUM, PIPELINE-UI, and nearly two dozen other DeFI applications and smart contract solutions for developers, DAOs, and commercial/institutional clients.

The prolific development company has grown extensively throughout 2022, increasing its developer resources heavily since January & making acquisitions of 2 new DeFi platforms to add to its expanding DeFi suite. These platforms include the Algorand analytics and DeFi tool, AlgoTrade, and one of the first collateralized options platforms on Algorand, AlgOptions. HEADLINE is delighted to add these powerful tools to its suite, expanding our reach further across the Algorand Ecosystem and continuously aligning with our long-term trajectory.

HEADLINE's acquisition of AlgoTrade is a valuable addition to its quickly growing development suite, more specifically its alignment with AlgoCloud, an all-in-one DeFi/Analytics platform for the Algorand Blockchain built by HEADLINE. AlgoCloud is one of HEADLINE's long-term projects, building out a platform for creators and entrepreneurs interested in building businesses with varying blockchain integrations. HEADLINE has shown interest in acquiring platforms that fit the need of these extensive projects. AlgoTrade's developer will also be joining the team to help continue building it out to its maximum potential.

HEADLINE has shown interest in building an options platform on Algorand throughout the year, AlgOptions came at a perfect time for HEADLINE to capitalize on. AlgOptions features 100% collateralized options contracts and will be built out to an audited production application and AMM options marketplace. HEADLINE's acquisition of AlgOptions is a cornerstone in its product catalog & will be one of the first options platforms built on Algorand.

HEADLINE's trajectory aligns its future goals with these incredible acquisitions being added to the roster just over a year after launch. AlgoTrade and AlgOptions are both meticulously developed tools and will continue to be innovated during the coming months.

