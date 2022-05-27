Mina and Joseph Maghami Return to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties in the Corona del Mar Office

Corona del Mar, Calif., May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce that superstar agents Mina Maghami and her son Joseph have rejoined the company as a team in the Corona del Mar office.



Mina is an expert at handling many different types of transactions, from foreclosures to short sales, and from cash to procuring creative financing for her clients. Joseph is a brilliant social media marketer who is very strong in all forms of marketing luxury properties, and working with high-profile clients.



"We are delighted Mina and Joseph have decided to return to our Corona del Mar office after a stint with Pacific Sotheby's International Realty in Newport Beach," said Jeana Sander, Vice President, Regional Manager, Orange County.



"The Maghami Team is sought after by many longtime and new clients, evidenced by a very strong sales record in 2021, closing $47 million. Opening 2022 strong as well, they have closed six more homes and have two more in escrow."



A native of Iran and fluent in Farsi, Mina brings more than 29 years of real estate experience. Her never-ending passion for interior design has been a huge asset in creating value for residential properties, giving her an extra edge and helping her clients see the potential of any properties that interest them.



Joseph also is an accomplished agent in his own right, having closed multiple multimillion-dollar sales to his credit. A Los Angeles native who grew up in Orange County, he lives in Newport Coast with his wife and their young son. Together, this team offers a deep knowledge of the region's neighborhoods, schools, shopping, entertainment, and dining options.



During her previous years with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, Mina earned many impressive sales awards, including Chairman's Circle Platinum, placing her among the top 1 percent of all agents in the vast Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. In 2019 and 2020, Mina was nominated for the Women in Business Award by the Orange County Business Journal.



"We are so happy to be returning to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, and to be back with the people we worked with, who are like family," Mina said. "I feel we are coming back home. We're honored to work again with a strong leadership team and look forward to benefiting from their guidance and to help take our business to the next level."



"It's a great company," Joseph added. "We had a great experience before, and I know there will be many more great moments to come."



Outside the office, Mina enjoys tennis, pickle ball, working out at the gym, and Pilates. Joseph, a graduate of UC Santa Barbara, loves surfing, water sports, and golf.



To work with a team that devotes 24/7 to helping clients buy or sell their ideal home, contact Mina at 949-874-4020 and minamaghami@gmail.com, or Joseph at 949-813-1619 and kjmaghami@gmail.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 42 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2021, our expert agents assisted in more than 11,500 client transactions for over $18 billion in sales volume.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.



