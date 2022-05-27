ATB Investment Management Inc. announces the launch of its Compass Premium Series for the Compass Portfolios

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATB Investment Management Inc. ("ATBIM") announced today the launch of its Compass Portfolio Premium Series, a lower fee fund investment option for high net worth household clients of ATB Securities Inc., which, subject to regulatory approval, will be available through a new Series P of each of the Compass Conservative Portfolio, Compass Conservative Balanced Portfolio, Compass Balanced Portfolio, Compass Balanced Growth Portfolio, Compass Growth Portfolio and Compass Maximum Growth Portfolio (the "Compass Portfolios"). Series P are designed for certain high net worth investors with fee-based accounts with ATB Securities Inc., the principal distributor of the Compass Portfolios.
Series P unitholders of the Compass Portfolios will benefit from lower management fees as compared to Series F1:
|Compass Portfolio
|Management Fee
|Series F1
|Series P
|Compass Conservative Portfolio
|0.45
|%
|0.35
|%
|Compass Conservative Balanced Portfolio
|0.60
|%
|0.40
|%
|Compass Balanced Portfolio
|0.70
|%
|0.45
|%
|Compass Balanced Growth Portfolio
|0.70
|%
|0.45
|%
|Compass Growth Portfolio
|0.80
|%
|0.55
|%
|Compass Maximum Growth Portfolio
|0.80
|%
|0.55
|%
The minimum initial investment for Series P units is $3,000,000. To be eligible to invest in Series P, an investor can combine investments in the Compass Portfolios held in certain eligible accounts, as follows (each, an "Eligible Account"):
- an account belonging to the investor;
- an account belonging to the investor's spouse residing at the same address as the investor ("Spouse");
- an account belonging to the investor and Spouse jointly;
- an account belonging to a dependent minor residing at the same address as the investor;
- an account belonging to an adult dependent on the investor, regardless of whether the adult resides at the same address (e.g., an adult child attending a post-secondary institution); and
- an account belonging to a corporation of which the investor or Spouse own more than 50% of the equity, and controls more than 50% of the voting shares, which corporation has its registered office at the same address at which the investor resides.
Each investor is responsible for ensuring their advisor is aware of all Eligible Accounts that should be linked in order to meet the minimum investment requirement for Series P. ATBIM will link Eligible Accounts only after the advisor has communicated an investor's Eligible Account information to ATBIM.
About ATB Financial
With $57.1 billion in assets, ATB Financial is an Alberta-built financial institution that is a catalyst for economic growth in our province. We got started in 1938 to help Albertans through tough economic times. Today, ATB Financial's 5,000 team members love to deliver exceptional experiences to 810,000 clients through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres, and our digital banking options. Everything we do is focused on how we can serve Albertans—from providing expert advice and supporting entrepreneurs to helping Albertans buy a home and grow their wealth.
About ATB Investment Management Inc.
ATB Investment Management Inc. manages the Compass Portfolios and is the Investment Management division for ATB Wealth. For more information, please visit atb.com and compassportfolios.com. ATB Investment Management Inc., ATB Securities Inc. (Member, Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada; Member, Canadian Investor Protection Fund) and ATB Insurance Advisors Inc. are wholly owned subsidiaries of ATB Financial and are licensed users of the trade name ATB Wealth.
Disclosure
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the offering documents before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
For more information or interview requests, please contact:
ATB Financial, Media Relations media@atb.com
