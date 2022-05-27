College of Charleston Names New School of Business Dean

Charleston, South Carolina, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul H. Schwager, Ph.D., has been named dean of the College of Charleston School of Business, effective July 1, 2022. A proven leader, educator and researcher, Schwager possesses the skills and experience necessary to build upon the school's legacy of excellence and to prepare it for the opportunities of the 21st century.

In his current role as dean and W. Howard Rooks Distinguished Professor in the College of Business at East Carolina University (ECU) in Greenville, N.C., Schwager established the Copeland Diversity & Inclusion Fellows, the Cunanan Center for Professional Success and the Thomas D. Arthur Graduate School of Business. He also reorganized the school's leadership structure to align with strategic priorities, led a successful AACSB peer review and reorganized the Business Advisory Council, with a focus on increasing diversity. In addition, Schwager has a proven track record as a successful fundraiser and donor steward. Prior to his appointment as dean in 2019, he served as the school's interim dean, associate dean and acting associate dean.

Also at ECU, Schwager served as assistant dean and interim assistant dean for Assessment, Accreditation and Curriculum, and as professor, associate professor, assistant professor and visiting assistant professor of management information systems in the College of Business. Throughout his tenure at ECU, Schwager has leveraged his research focusing on the strategic use of information technology, including the creation and enhancement of organizational capabilities as they pertain to strategic planning, resource alignment, e-commerce, internet-mediated relationships and branding.

Prior to joining ECU, Schwager was an assistant professor of information systems at Appalachian State University's John A. Walker College of Business from 2000 to 2003. Before entering academia, he worked in the private and non-profit sectors.

Schwager holds a doctorate in management of information technology and innovation from Auburn University, an M.B.A. from Florida Atlantic University and a B.A. in business administration from Palm Beach Atlantic College. He is an expert at leveraging technology to create and enhance organizational capabilities.

"We are honored to have Paul join the College of Charleston," says Suzanne Austin, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost. "His leadership and administrative accomplishments, scholarly achievements and fundraising abilities will further elevate our School of Business and the overall academic distinction of the College."

