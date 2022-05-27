Billionaire Zombies Club Officially Announces Metaverse Land Sale

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billionaire Zombies Club (BZC) has officially announced their metaverse land sale. In what has been a rather historic rise for one of the earliest Polygon-based NFT communities, BZC, as the community is affectionately known, has spawned a rather unique ethos, movement, and aesthetic that now influences projects across the globe.

Since its launch late last year, BZC has steadily seen its popularity and influence grow across the digital asset ecosystem globally. This is exemplified by BZC's recently announced partnership with Polygon Networks and BZC's listing on Crypto.com's NFT marketplace.

BZC recently addressed its mysterious origins as well with the revealing of the lore behind the origins of the mysterious Billionaire Zombies universe.

The BZC community's upcoming Metaverse land sale represents the next significant milestone delivered from this bleeding-edge team and the next step in the evolution of the emerging New World Zombie universe.

The highly anticipated rollout of BZC's first Web 3.0 game experience, "Strongholds", is slated for later this year. Strongholds is a play-to-earn game with a heavy focus on community diplomacy. The game pits players against each other in battle-royal-style gameplay. Players will be able to stake their land, zombies, kings, and metaverse items for use in the Strongholds game.

Strongholds will be played in staking rounds; with each round, a random map will be drawn from the participating players' staked land. From there, players can attack other lands, align with others, and share resources, all to dominate the map. In this ecosystem, time is of the essence because only the survivors of the round will share in the spoils of war (or peace).

The BZC Metaverse land design architecture sets BZC's metaverse footprint on course to bridge a host of game types as well as interoperable experiences within the Web 3.0 ecosystem.

The launch of the allowlist for the land sale is May 25, with the official sale on May 31. The private sale for the BZC community is limited to 1,500 plots and is priced at .05 wETH and 150K $BZC, their native token. After that, the sale will open up to their collaborators, which is priced at .075 wETH - this will be limited to 1,250 Plots.

About Billionaire Zombies Club

The Billionaire Zombies Club or BZC community has aggregated cutting-edge marketers, entrepreneurs, game developers, etc. who have come together to create one of the Metaverse's most unique communities. BZC minted its initial offering of 10,000 NFTs in less than 12 days. Its total collection, which includes metaverse assets including Skeleton Kings, Meta Crystals, Mansions, etc., has an estimated value of north of $20,000,000 and boasts more than 4,000+ unique asset holders.

Links

Website/Marketplace

https://billionairezombies.com

Project Overview

https://xyz.billionairezombies.com

White Paper

https://billionairezombies.com/whitepaper

Billionaire Zombies Club on Open Sea

https://opensea.io/collection/billionairezombiesclub

Bloomberg Quick Take Mention regarding Billionaire Zombies Club DAO

https://twitter.com/bzombiesc/status/1489602934698835969?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

Non-Fungible Tokens: 'One' of Billionaire Zombies Club On The 5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Highly Successful Career In The NFT Industry

https://medium.com/authority-magazine/non-fungible-tokens-one-of-billionaire-zombies-club-on-the-5-things-you-need-to-know-to-create-a-549e9c18593b

Billionaire Zombies Club's Collection Estimated Value @ more than $20,000,000 in Less than 3 weeks of Trading

https://www.techtimes.com/articles/268352/20211122/billionaire-zombies-clubs-collection-estimated-value-more-than-20-000-000-in-less-than-3-weeks-of-trading.htm

Billionaire Zombies to Donate One Billion tokens to Charities on Giving Tuesday

https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/billionaire-zombies-to-donate-one-billion-tokens-to-charities-on-giving-tuesday-1031005534

Billionaire Zombies Club to Airdrop One Billion Tokens to Charity on Giving Tuesday, CouldYou? Is the First Token Recipient

https://www.yahoo.com/now/billionaire-zombies-club-airdrop-one-162400710.html

For Billionaire Zombies Club Contact:

Press Zombie

Presszombie77@gmail.com

