Alamos Gold Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

by Globe Newswire
May 27, 2022 1:30 PM | 16 min read

TORONTO, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. AGIAGI ("Alamos" or the "Company") today reported a summary of the voting results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").

Results of the Meeting

The Company is reporting the voting results of its Meeting held virtually on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The summary of the results are as follows:

Total Shares Voted:295,085,862
Total Shares Issued and Outstanding:392,142,349
Total Percentage of Shares Voted:75.25%
  

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in Alamos' management proxy circular dated April 7, 2022 was elected as a director as set forth in the table below:

Name of NomineeVote For%Withheld Vote%
Elaine Ellingham203,846,52477.0160,859,73422.99
David Fleck240,867,74390.9923,838,5159.01
David Gower232,697,62287.9132,008,63612.09
Claire M. Kennedy239,694,36590.5525,011,8929.45
John A. McCluskey264,130,27599.78575,9320.22
Monique Mercier262,467,45399.152,238,8050.85
Paul J. Murphy259,083,94797.885,622,3112.12
J. Robert S. Prichard262,585,82099.202,120,4380.80
Kenneth Stowe263,869,70399.68836,5540.32


2. Appointment and Compensation of Auditors

KPMG LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.

 Vote For%Withheld Vote%
KPMG LLP292,968,20599.282,115,1430.72


3. Long-Term Incentive Plan

The resolution approving the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan was approved.

 Vote For%Vote Against%
Long-Term Incentive Plan256,731,87696.997,974,3813.01


4. Employee Share Purchase Plan

The resolution approving the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan was approved.

 Vote For%Vote Against%
ESPP263,114,94499.401,591,3130.60


5. Shareholder Rights Plan

The resolution approving the Company's Fifth Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan was approved.

 Vote For%Vote Against%
Shareholder Rights Plan261,929,65598.952,776,6011.05


6. Approval of Approach to Executive Compensation

The non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company's approach to Executive Compensation was passed.

 Vote For%Vote Against%
Executive Compensation259,300,01897.965,406,2402.04


About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Scott K. Parsons  
Vice President, Investor Relations 
(416) 368-9932 x 5439 
  

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Cautionary Note

The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.


