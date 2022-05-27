Proactive news headlines including Kontrol Technologies, Cordoba Minerals, Electra Battery Materials, Mydecine Innovations and Southern Energy

New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Costco Wholesale posts upbeat third quarter earnings and revenue, although gross margins saw a big fall click here
- C3 Metals set to kick off drilling at its Bellas Gate project in Jamaica click here
- Todos Medical says unit will present final data from Tollovir Phase 2 clinical trial in hospitalized coronavirus patients at PMWC click here
- Kontrol Technologies completes first SmartSuite installation in Florida for national US REIT click here
- Mydecine Innovations closes 'best efforts' overnight marketed offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,814,199.50 click here
- Ximen Mining kicks off 2022 exploration at Nelson gold camp in British Columbia click here
- Cordoba Minerals says drilling at its San Matias copper, gold and silver project in Columbia supports the mineral resource's potential click here
- TomaGold wraps up induced polarization survey over part of Obalski property ahead of summer 2022 drilling program click here
- FansUnite Entertainment dodges economic headwinds to report 804% jump in 1Q revenue click here
- Electra Battery Materials says its battery materials park project is on schedule click here
- Lucky Minerals announces private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$1.848M which will see a new strategic investor take a big stake click here
- Mednow partners with Curv Health to offer virtual integrated diabetes management program click here
- Tocvan Ventures reports encouraging results from Phase III drilling at Pilar gold-silver project click here
- Silvercorp Metals records 13% revenue increase in fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 click here
- Southern Energy announces higher petroleum and natural gas sales in 1Q from improved commodity prices click here
- Nickel North Exploration closes final tranche of previously announced offering, announces new flow-through private placement click here
- Todos Medical updates investors on its lab Provista Diagnostics, its 3CL Pharma subsidiary, and its plans to uplist onto a major stock exchange click here
