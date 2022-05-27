Change in Management and Fund Name National Investment Services Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF (AWTM)

CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees (the "Board") of Tidal ETF Trust (the "Trust") has accepted and approved the resignation of National Investment Services of America, LLC ("NIS"), as a sub-adviser to the National Investment Services Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF (AWTM) (the "Fund"). Effective on June 1, 2022, Toroso Investments, LLC (the "Adviser") will assume responsibility for the portfolio management of the Fund. At that time, NIS will no longer serve as the Fund's sub-adviser.
In addition, effective June 6, 2022, the Fund will be named the AWTM Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF.
