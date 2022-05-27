Community Management Corporation And Select Community Services Sponsor 34th Annual Potomac Watershed Cleanup Day

Chantilly, VA, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) and Select Community Services (SCS) are proud to have sponsored the 2022 Potomac Watershed Cleanup Day (PWCD) for the third consecutive year. CMC recently helped clean up two sites hosted by the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Washington Metropolitan Chapter and non-profit Alice Ferguson Foundation. PWCD is an annual event where hundreds of volunteers throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia collect litter from the creeks and streams that feed into the Potomac River.
In addition to sponsoring the event, CMC and SCS had two client communities participate at separate cleanup locations. Approximately 30 volunteers from Potomac Shores, a riverfront, CMC-managed association with more than 850 acres of open space in Dumfries, Virginia, collected 15 bags of trash. At the same time, six volunteers from 4200 Cathedral Condominiums in Washington, D.C., picked up 180 pounds of debris.
The Potomac River Watershed Cleanup has evolved from a small shoreline cleanup at Piscataway National Park into a regional initiative. Since 1989, the Alice Ferguson Foundation has partnered with corporate sponsors such as CMC to host more than 280 PWCD cleanup events annually. More than 170,000 volunteers have collected more than 8-million pounds of garbage, including 7,000 bags of trash, 3,500 bags of recycled material, 13,000 plastic bags, and more than 90,000 single-use plastic containers.
"Community Management Corporation and Select Community Services are deeply committed to the concept of environmental stewardship," said John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa CMC and SCS branch president. "By encouraging our team members and community partners to actively participate in events like the Potomac Watershed Cleanup, we are improving livability and quality of life for both ourselves and the residents we serve."
About Associa
With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa
Tom Womack Associa 214-272-4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.