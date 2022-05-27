Luxe EV Company VinFast Teams with Hologram Leader Proto

Toronto, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The game changing EV SUV-maker VinFast has tapped award-winning Proto Inc., formerly known as Portl, to spread its message of green, affordable luxury across Canada. The Vietnamese automaker is touring its Pinnafarina designed VF8 & VF9 with a roadshow in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver and a showcase as innovative as the cars it promotes.

Proto, the original holoportation company, and MOUSE 3D DIGITAL, have created an incredible celebration of Pininfarina's Italian heritage (think Fiat & Ferrari), linked with Vietnam's inspiring innovation to create a better world without compromise. The Proto Epic at the heart of VinFast's roadshow is the original self-contained, plug-and-play, 4K interactive hologram device. Used by Fortune 500 companies, major broadcast awards shows and every major league sport – Proto's experience in beaming people around the world and presenting digital art, objects and content of all kinds is unmatched. Already in 2022, Proto has won 3 honors at the CES Innovation Awards, the top award for "Connecting People" at SXSW's Innovation Awards and a spot on the Fast Company Most Innovative Companies list.

"Proto has already established itself in Toronto with two global firsts last Summer," said David Nussbaum, Inventor and CEO of Proto Inc., the original holoportation device. "Now we show the rest of Canada what we can do. We're very proud to partner with VinFast and to celebrate all true innovators working to save the planet in style."

The VinFast activations kicked off at Square One Shopping Centre and is currently at Canada's leading luxury Yorkdale Mall until June 5th, then heading to Cadillac Fairview's Montreal Carrefour Centre from June 19th-26th, and Richmond Centre, British Columbia from July 8th to 24th. The roadshow includes immersive brand storytelling by Vietnamese reality show star Sindy with an "S" from Big Brother Canada Season 3 & 5.

"It's truly remarkable, The VinFast Roadshow is just getting revved up and our holographic content has already been viewed by more than 400,000 consumers," says Glenn E. Smith, Chief Customer Officer at MOUSE 3D DIGITAL, a global leader in holographic content experiences and leader of a team of Proto certified content producers in Toronto. "We are experiencing unprecedented dwell times of over 7 minutes, because consumers are naturally attracted to this new form of immersive media, and engaging content delivered in such a unique way. This is the future of media and immersive brand storytelling."

MOUSE 3D DIGITAL is the Authorized Service Provider and Reseller of Proto in Toronto, and it created a global first when it used Proto to present the first hologram bartender in an activation with Diageo in 2021.

Proto is the worldwide holographic leader, working with Fortune 500 firms, universities, major telecoms, top entertainment industry companies and superstar athletes and artists. Its first-to-market, self-contained hologram devices have been used by AT&T, Virgin Media 02, Netflix, HBO, Kia, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Ellen DeGeneres, Howie Mandel, Usain Bolt, Lewis Hamilton and many more. Proto is the only holographic company that has been used in NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, NCAA and Grand Slam Tennis events including coverage of the Super Bowl. Proto has also been featured at Art Basel Miami, New York Fashion Week and as part of Christie's blockbuster auctions.



The VinFast roadshow, visitors can scan the QR code and join the charge. By placing a fully-refundable $250 VinFirst reservation, you will receive a 7-day luxury vacation in Vietnam to a Vinpearl Resort. Stay in a 5-Star villa and indulge yourself with exquisite food, golf, and unlimited entries to one of Vietnam's top amusement parks and safaris! This offer ends on May 30th.

About Proto Inc.

Proto, formerly known as Portl, is the inventor and creator of the hardware and software that make holoportation a reality. With units active worldwide beaming people, objects and digital assets everywhere, Proto has become a communications solution in enterprise, education, telehealth, retail, marketing, sports, the arts and more. Proto recently won the top prize at SXSW for "Connecting People" and was a 3X honoree at CES 2022. Proto is based in Los Angeles and has showrooms and distributors in New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Columbus, Ohio, London, Taipei and Seoul. More info at Protohologram.com .



About MOUSE 3D DIGITAL

MOUSE 3D DIGITAL - Proto Certified Content Creators, Authorized Service Providers, and Resellers. We provide content creation and production, and a network of Proto EPIC hologram units for rental, lease, or purchase. MOUSE 3D DIGITAL is a technology driven experiential marketing group. A customer-centric powerhouse that connects people with brands in meaningful ways. We are experience masterminds, content creators, inspired by culture and fueled by insights with the customer at its core.

www.mouse3ddigital.com | www.protohologramcanada.com

About VinFast VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com .



About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en .





