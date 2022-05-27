New Multifamily VPs will Focus on Mission, Risk

MCLEAN, Va., May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac FMCC Multifamily today announced that it has named two new vice presidents that will better help the company serve its mission and manage its risks. Corey Aber is now vice president of Multifamily Mission, Policy & Strategy and Erlita Shively is now vice president of Multifamily Counterparty Risk Management.
"Corey Aber and Erlita Shively are both veterans of Freddie Mac Multifamily and their promotions reflect our commitment to grow talent and provide stability and affordability to the multifamily market," said Kevin Palmer, head of Multifamily business at Freddie Mac. "I look forward to seeing Corey and Erlita's ongoing contributions to the market leadership and innovation that is synonymous with Freddie Mac Multifamily."
A 17-year veteran, Corey held a number of positions related to Multifamily's mission, policy and strategic initiatives. In his new role, Corey will oversee the company's mission-focused policies, initiatives and strategies including regulatory relations and new initiatives processes, all of which further our support of affordable housing and underserved markets. This includes leading all aspects of Multifamily's Equitable Housing efforts. Aber previously played an integral role in the development of the Green Advantage® suite of offerings and previously worked on Freddie Mac's Targeted Affordable Housing Team. He holds a bachelor's degree in history from Brown University.
Erlita joined Freddie Mac in 1997 as a senior auditor and has held a number of positions throughout Freddie Mac, including director of Customer Compliance Management for Multifamily. Currently, Erlita leads a team charged with setting the strategic vision for the division's servicer relationship and lender compliance management. Her team is responsible for the Multifamily Seller/Servicer Guide and carry out annual risk management activities to maintain stability and ensure liquidity across the Optigo® network. Erlita has a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from the College of William & Mary and is a certified public accountant.
Freddie Mac Multifamily is the nation's multifamily housing finance leader. Historically, more than 90% of the eligible rental units we fund are affordable to families with low-to-moderate incomes earning up to 120% of area median income. Freddie Mac securitizes about 90% of the multifamily loans it purchases, thus transferring the majority of the expected credit risk from taxpayers to private investors.
Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.
MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Morosi
(703) 918-5851
Michael_Morosi@FreddieMac.com
Erin Mancini
(703) 903-1530
Erin_Mancini@FreddieMac.com
