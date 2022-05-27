HealthRecon Connect Successfully Completes SOC 1® Type 2 Examination

DALLAS, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthRecon Connect, leading technology enabled revenue cycle management solutions provider to US Healthcare Providers, reaffirmed its commitment to internal security controls by successfully completing the System and Organizational Controls SOC 1® Type 2 examination. The report independently audited by Stakes CPA, LLC, validates that HealthRecon's infrastructure, general control system, suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of its controls for the period as meeting and/or exceeding the SOC 1® Type 2 criteria as of July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.
A widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 1 Type 2 examines internal and related external controls pertaining to financial statements – including financial reporting, transactions, security, availability, and processing integrity.
The successful completion of the SOC 1® Type 2 examination complements the organization's recent achievement of completion of SOC 1® Type 1 examination, awarding of ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems), ISO 27001:2013 (Information Security Management) and ISO 27701:2019 (Privacy Information Management Systems) certifications and the seal of Compliance from the Compliancy Group, the recognized third-party HIPAA compliance verification standard for healthcare professionals, vendors, and IT professionals across the healthcare industry.
About HealthRecon Connect
HealthRecon Connect LLC provides technology-enabled Revenue Cycle Management solutions to US healthcare providers. The company leverages over 30 years of deep domain expertise, machine learning, AI, cutting-edge analytics, and automated workflows that help improve cash flow, patient outcomes and enable peace of mind for their clients.
For more information, visit www.healthreconconnect.com
Media Contact:
Varun Chandramohan
comms@healthreconconnect.com
www.healthreconconnect.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.