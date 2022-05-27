MEDIA ADVISORY: OFL Executive Vice-President available for comment at canvass for NDP candidate Judith Monteith-Farrell

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) is going door-to-door to engage voters on issues like decent work, livable income support, affordability, and well-funded public services.
On Friday, May 27 at 4:00 p.m., OFL Executive Vice-President, Janice Folk-Dawson, will lead a labour canvass in support of NDP candidate, Judith Monteith-Farrell, in Thunder Bay-Atikokan. This labour canvass is one of many planned across the province in the lead-up to the provincial election on June 2.
Date: Friday, May 27, 2022
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Location: 332 May St N., Thunder Bay, ON
The Ontario Federation of Labour knows that the Ontario NDP is the best choice for working people and their families in this election. Folk-Dawson will be talking to voters about how an NDP government will put workers first.
The full list of labour canvass events can be found here.
For more information, please contact:
Melissa Palermo
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456
cj/ COPE 343
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.