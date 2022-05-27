HyperVerge Tops the NIST Rankings in Both FRVT 1:1 and 1:N Categories

BENGALURU, India, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyperVerge, a global leader in identity verification services, announced today that it ranked 7th globally on the NIST FRVT 1:1 leaderboard and 2nd globally in the Border Images Benchmark of the NIST FRVT 1:1, which is one of the most difficult benchmarks on the leaderboard due to the presence of faces with a wide range of poses and quality in images. In the NIST FRVT 1:N Investigation Track, which is used for fraud detection, HyperVerge is ranked 5th globally. HyperVerge is also ranked 8th in the FRVT 1:N Identification Leaderboard and 6th in the NIST Mugshot benchmark.
NIST, the National Institute of Standards and Technology of the US Department of Commerce, conducts Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT), which measures the performance of automated face recognition technologies applied to a wide range of security applications across civil, corporate, and government entities, and this includes the image checks for visas, the deduplication checks on passport photographs, and the checks during customer onboarding in crypto, FinTech apps, and so on.
HyperVerge provides identity verification and fraud check solutions to other businesses, and the high accuracy allows the company's technology to seamlessly verify identities of individuals even under challenging conditions in real-life applications. Such a comprehensive solution drives down costs incurred in manual verification significantly and cuts down on customer onboarding time. In addition to identity verification, HyperVerge's face recognition tech is also being used for face authentication use cases.
According to Vignesh Krishnakumar, Co-founder and CTO, "Accuracy and reliability of face recognition are very important to our clients, and we at HyperVerge are constantly innovating to build better algorithms. Recent rankings on the NIST leaderboard prove the robustness of our systems."
In every geography that HyperVerge operates in, it has ranked better than the competition, such as NTechLabs and Tech5 in Europe, and Paravision in the USA.
About HyperVerge
HyperVerge is a B2B SaaS company providing AI-based identity verification/ KYC solutions for companies in Fintech, BFSI, Crypto, Gaming, Marketplace, Logistics, EdTech across 195+ countries. HyperVerge has verified more than 600 million identities to date, and its AI has been trained on diverse facial variations and ID formats. It provides solutions for identity verification, customer onboarding, face authentication, document verification, reducing customer drop-offs and preventing identity fraud while being KYC/AML compliant.
HyperVerge's face recognition technology is deployed through its partners for use cases in various industries. The company has a strict ethics policy in place where the customer information and privacy is sacrosanct and complies with all local regulations across the globe.
HyperVerge is also only one of three companies in the world to have an iBeta certification for single image passive liveness detection.
Navien Ramesh
Related Images
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.