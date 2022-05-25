Rise in Cardiovascular and Infectious diseases have given a major push to high precision and portable diagnostic devices eventually driving the consumable and outright sales of Laboratory Equipment in UAE: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Installations of Diagnostic Devices (BGA, POC IAA and TCM) in UAE is expected to grow as demand for new and innovative products is rising in place of conventional centralized systems.

- High disease prevalence and demand for specific diagnosis is expected to drive the demand further with the introduction of technologically advanced equipment in the country.

UAE's Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure: UAE's growing healthcare infrastructure is boosting the Diagnostic Devices (BGA, POC IAA and TCM) Market in UAE. The Government of UAE has allotted ~AED 4.8 Bn as the Healthcare budget in 2020. Along with it, the growing privatization in the healthcare sector will boost the demand for Diagnostic Devices (BGA, POC IAA and TCM) in the country. UAE's growing healthcare infrastructure has been attracting major players from around the world to meet the growing demand for Diagnostic Devices (BGA, POC Immunoassay Analyzer and TCM) equipment in the country. Apart from the European and American manufacturers many Chinese and Korean manufacturers are also targeting the high potential UAE Diagnostic device market.

Increased focus on Innovation: As market awareness increases, the Diagnostic Devices (BGA, POC IAA and TCM) manufacturers are focusing more on product innovation and addition of latest technologies. IoT integration, resizing the device, adding multiple testing parameters is helping address challenges in UAE's Healthcare facilities including hospitals and independent labs especially in the government sector. Technological solutions, such as Health IT solutions, mobile and portable systems, increased service offerings are solving the major challenges for medical industry in the country.

Installed base for the Diagnostic Devices (BGA, POC Immunoassay Analyzer and TCM) to Rise: Diagnostic Devices (BGA, POC Immunoassay Analyzer and TCM) market in UAE is an import driven market as the country imports majority of the Diagnostic Devices (BGA, POC Immunoassay Analyzer and TCM) from the European manufacturing countries. POC devices have largely captured the current installed base in blood gas analyzer market while POC Immunoassay and TCM devices are in the process of creating a higher demand by hospitals and independent labs in UAE.

The report titled " UAE Blood Gas Analyzer, POC Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous Monitors Market Outlook to 2025 – Rising demand for quality healthcare and increasing healthcare privatization will help the diagnostic medical device market to grow in UAE" by Ken Research suggested that the Diagnostic Devices (BGA, POC Immunoassay Analyzer and TCM) market is expected to grow at a single digit positive CAGR. Increased quality of healthcare and high disease prevalence is driving the market in UAE. The Diagnostic Devices (BGA, POC Immunoassay Analyzer and TCM) revenue in UAE is expected to grow over the next few years owing to the high demand for digital products in the country.

Key Segments Covered:-

Blood Gas Analyzer

By Installed Base

By Revenue

By Type of Product

By Type of Demand

By type of Entity

By Type of Workload

By Type of Device

By type of Sales Mode

By End User

By Region

POC Immunoassay Analyzer

By Installed Base

By Revenue

By Type of Product

By Type of Demand

By type of Entity

By type of Sales Mode

By End User

By Region

Transcutaneous Monitors

By Installed Base

By Type of Product

By End User

By Hospital Sector

By Region

Key Target Audience:-

Healthcare Industry

Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

Medical Device Distributors

Hospitals

Multi-specialty and Super Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Sleep Labs Centers

Home Healthcare Centers

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021F–2025F

Companies Covered:-

Equipments Manufacturers

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott

Siemens

Nova Biomedical

Radiometer

Techno Medica

Wondfo

Osang Healthcare

i-Sens

Opti Medical

Werfen

Sysmex

LSI Medicine and Others

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

UAE Diagnostic Device (BGA, POC IAA and TCM) Introduction

Market Ecosystem

Value chain Analysis

Detailed Analysis on Blood Gas Analyzer Market in UAE (Market Size, 2020; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Product Comparison; Competition; Future Market Size, 2025; Future Trends and Technologies)

Detailed Analysis on Immunoassay Analyzer Market in UAE (Market Size, 2020; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Product Comparison; Competition; Future Market Size, 2025; Future Trends and Technologies)

Detailed Analysis on Transcutaneous Monitors Market in UAE (Market Size, 2020; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Product Comparison; Competition; Future Market Size, 2025; Future Trends and Technologies)

Major Challenges in UAE Diagnostic Device (BGA, POC IAA and TCM) Market

Business Opportunity (Customer Analysis, Major upcoming Healthcare Projects in UAE)

Recommendations (Sales and Marketing Strategies, Positioning Strategies, Business Framework)

