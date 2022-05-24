Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of CLBS, GTYH, MICT and TREC

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. CLBS

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CLBS and Cend Therapeutics, Inc.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. GTYH

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GTYH to GI Partners for $6.30 in cash per share of GTYH owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

MICT, Inc. MICT

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MICT and Tingo, Inc.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Trecora Resources TREC

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TREC to an affiliate of Balmoral Funds, LLC for $9.81 in cash per share of TREC owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: