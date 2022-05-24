QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

by Globe Newswire
May 24, 2022 5:59 PM | 1 min read

ALLEN, Texas, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrion Corporation ATRI today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.95 per share on its outstanding shares of Common Stock. This dividend will be payable on June 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2022.

Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. The Company's website is www.atrioncorp.com.

Contact:Jeffery Strickland
 Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
 (972) 390-9800

Primary Logo

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsDividendsPress Releases