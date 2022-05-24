QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Olema Oncology to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

by Globe Newswire
May 24, 2022 4:30 PM | 1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (("Olema" or "Olema Oncology, NASDAQ:OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women's cancers, today announced that Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of this presentation may be accessed under the Investors & Media section of Olema's website (www.olema.com) and will be archived for 14 days.

About Olema Oncology 
Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women's cancers. Olema's lead product candidate, OP-1250, is an orally-available small molecule with combined activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial, and in Phase 1b combination with palbociclib, in patients with recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.


Contact:
Eva Stroynowski
Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations
eva@olema.com
617-721-8194

Primary Logo

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases