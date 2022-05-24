Proactive news headlines including Activision Blizzard, Recruiter.com, Guardforce AI, i-80 Gold and Benchmark Metals

New York, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Activision Blizzard workers vote to unionise click here
- Recruiter.com unveils new candidate tracking capabilites in a suite of AI updates click here
- Gratomic discovers possibly the largest graphite vein ever recorded at its Aukam project in Namibia click here
- EverGen Infrastructure acquires Ontario natural gas foothold with 50% stake in Northeast Renewable's Project Radius click here
- Deepspatial joins World Geospatial Industry Council and showcases its technology at council AGM click here
- ACME Lithium gets set to drill Phase 1 program at Clayton Valley project to assess lithium brine potential click here
- World Copper announces exercise of Zonia copper project royalty option and subsequent buy-out click here
- FPX Nickel reveals 2022 drill plans for its Decar Nickel District project in British Columbia click here
- Nova Royalty set to acquire portion of existing royalty on Lundin Mining's Josemaria copper-gold-silver project in Argentina click here
- Ultra Lithium closes final tranche of non-brokered private placement raising gross proceeds of C$4,429,800 click here
- PyroGenesis Canada announces joint project with leading furnace maker to test its plasma torches in remelting of aluminum scrap click here
- Orgenesis enters second phase of POCare Platform rollout; sees recurring revenues from long-term contracts for the next 2-3 years click here
- Guardforce AI announces definitive agreements to acquire eight companies in China click here
- ReVolve Renewable Power completes right-of-way approval process in ‘major milestone' for Bouse solar and storage project click here
- GR Silver Mining announces high-grade silver results from underground infill drilling at Plomosas Project in Mexico click here
- Irwin Naturals expands licensing footprint for branded THC products to Ohio click here
- Benchmark Metals expands new area at Marmot Zone with high grade discovery click here
- i-80 Gold says drilling expands high-grade mineralization in South Pacific Zone at Granite Creek click here
- Canada Silver Cobalt Works announces plans to carry out an airborne VTEM Plus geophysical survey at its Quebec property click here
- Kontrol Technologies wins multi-year emissions monitoring contract for rail infrastructure expansion in Ontario click here
About Proactive
Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.