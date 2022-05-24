Tremaine Wright, Chair New York State Cannabis Control Board to Provide Licensing Update at CWCBExpo New York, June 2-4

PARAMUS, N.J., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – CWCBExpo announces that Tremaine Wright, will be featured in a special "In Conversation With…" presentation at CWCBExpo New York, on Friday, June 3rd. Tremaine Wright is the Chairwoman of the New York State Cannabis Control Board and is responsible for the regulatory and tax policies regarding medical and adult-use cannabis in New York State.



In this one-on-one conversation hosted by Gia Moron, President Women Grow and Founder and CEO, GVM Communications, Wright will provide an exclusive update on all aspects of New York's legal cannabis program. CWCBExpo New York, June 2-4, is the longest running cannabis event at the Javits Center and in New York City, and has become the premier B2B trade show and conference on the East Coast.

"Women Grow is excited to host our first-ever pavilion at CWCBExpo featuring 30 women-owned businesses. This is historic for us, as we have been participants of the Expo since its inception. I am also honored to be speaking with Tremaine Wright, as she is a great example of how women are leading the reality of cannabis in New York," said Gia Moron.

With New York and New Jersey's fast developing legalized cannabis market, poised to be a billion-dollar industry, CWCBExpo will also provide insight and education on this multi-faceted and complex business sector. Highlights include:



-Headline speakers Chris Beals of Weedmaps and Nick Kovacevich of Greelane Holdings and an Industry Update presented by Amanda Reiman, Vice President of Public Policy and Research, New Frontier Data, that includes data around consumption, purchasing habits, marketing spend, demographics, investment and social data domestically and globally with forecasts on future opportunities.

-Roundtable discussions with subject matter experts on "Weed Meets Wall Street," "Licensing & The Illicit Market;" "Social Equity – Progress and Needed Change;" "Where is the Greenest Grass Growing and Flowing," and "Eco-Conscious Cannabis."

-Intensive workshop, Dispensaries: The Rising Green Sun, providing a master class on what it takes to own, operate and maintain a dispensary. Lecturers include east and west coast dispensary owners, retailers, designers as well as financial, legal, and staffing consultants.

-The brightest minds in the business as well as industry advocates and pioneers speaking including Terry Booth, Audacious/Australis; Dasheeda Dawson, Cannabis Regulators of Color Coalition (CRCC): Jerel Registre, Curio Wellness; Faye Coleman, Pure Genesis; Nathaniel Pennington, Humboldt Seed Company; and Tracey Mason

CEO, House of Saka.

-Specialty show floor areas and activations such as the Women Grow Pavilion spotlighting more than 30 innovative new products and services from emerging women-owned companies with Amagram Farms, CannaHealth, Happy Hounds CBD, Indigo and Haze, and SHOKi Bev among them, University Row featuring leading academic cannabis curriculums and programs from, University of Rhode Island, Farmingdale State College, Stockton University, Medgar Evers College, Cornell University and many more.

-For the first time, the history-making "LGBTQ+ Proud Mary Lounge" will debut at CWCBExpo, providing a safe and welcoming place for everyone to network, learn, and build a community of business and entrepreneurial interests with the Proud Mary members.



"No matter which sector of the diverse cannabis industry you are in or your point of entry, CWCBExpo NY has you covered and will give you the knowledge, tools and connections to succeed," said Gretchen Gailey, Chief Strategist, CWCBExpo.

A hallmark of the CWCBExpo New York events are the ample business-building opportunities including the Networking Mixer, Industry Yacht Party, and Cannabis Week fund raisers and gatherings including the Norml Formal and off-site After Party on opening day. CWCBExpo New York will also have a dynamic expo floor on the expansive third level of the Javits Center (Hall 3A) with the most innovative product, service and technology companies showcasing their solutions for the entire cannabis ecosystem.

To register and secure the best pre-show pricing go to:

https://cwcbexpo.com/registration_ny . For more information email: cwcbe@cwcbexpo.com or call 201-580-2050.

About Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo)

CWCBExpo is a business-to-business trade show event for the legalized cannabis and hemp industry. It is held in the largest business, financial, and media markets. It is the leading forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsel, and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry. Visit: www.cwcbexpo.com .

Editor's Note : Qualified members of the media are invited to register as press for CWCBExpo New York, email: press@cwcbexpo.com

