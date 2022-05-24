QQQ
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 31, 2022

by Globe Newswire
May 24, 2022 8:30 AM | 3 min read

HONG KONG, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("UCLOUDLINK" or the "Company") UCL, the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that it will report unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2022 before the market open on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 p.m. Beijing Time that same day.

Listeners may access the call by dialing:

International:+1-412-902-4272
US (Toll Free):+1-888-346-8982
UK (Toll Free)0-800-279-9489
UK (Local Toll)0-207-544-1375
Mainland China (Toll Free):400-120-1203
Hong Kong (Toll Free):800-905-945
Hong Kong (Local Toll):+852-3018-4992
Singapore (Toll Free):800-120-6157
Australia (Toll Free):1-800-121301

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "uCloudlink Group Inc."   Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.ucloudlink.com.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until June 7, 2022, by dialing:

US (Toll Free):+1-877-344-7529
International:+1-412-317-0088
Canada (Toll Free):855-669-9658
Replay Passcode:9821674

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
UCLOUDLINK is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

For more information, please contact: 
  
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. 
Jillian Zeng 
Tel: +852-2180-6111 
E-mail: ir@ucloudlink.com 
  
Investor Relations: 
The Equity Group Inc.In China:
Alice Zhang, Investor Relations AnalystLucy Ma, Associate
Tel: +1-212-836-9610Tel: +86 10 5661 7012
E-mail: azhang@equityny.comE-mail: lma@equityny.com

Posted In: NewsPress Releases