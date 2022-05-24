Paya to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

ATLANTA, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya Holdings Inc. PAYA ("Paya Holdings", "Paya" or the "Company"), a leading provider of integrated payment and commerce solutions, today announced that Paya CEO Jeff Hack and CFO Glenn Renzulli are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:



William Blair's 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 7th, 2022

Presentation time: 10:40am CT

The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the "Events & Presentations" section on the Company's investor relations website at investors.paya.com.

About Paya

Paya is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that processes over $40 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check. The company serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B end markets. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

