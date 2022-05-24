Gilat Satellite Networks to Present at the 2022 LD Micro Invitational Conference

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 8th at 2:30 PM PT at the Four Seasons Westlake Village, California. Gil Benyamini, Gilat's Chief Financial Officer, will be giving the presentation.



Investors can register to view the webcast of the presentation at https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_82067/conference_home.html

Management will also be meeting with investors and analysts in a one-on-one setting. Investors that wish to meet with management should contact the investor relations team of Gilat.

"We are proud to be hosting our 12th annual installment of the Invitational at a new and fantastic venue no less. Without question Gilat, a world leader in satellite communications, will be one of the standouts of this year's Invitational and I am looking forward to showing them the stage," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro."

Summary of LD Micro Invitational (XII)

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th.

This three-day investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers. Dean@ldmicro.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. GILTGILT)) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat's comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

