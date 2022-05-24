QQQ
Syneos Health to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

by Globe Newswire
May 24, 2022 7:00 AM | 2 min read

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® SYNH, the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, announced that the Company is scheduled to present at two upcoming investor conferences. Chief Executive Officer Michelle Keefe and Chief Financial Officer Jason Meggs are scheduled to present at the following conferences:

  • 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL, on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 3:20 p.m. CT
  • Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. ET

A live webcast of each event, along with a link to the presentation materials and archived replay of each presentation, will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.syneoshealth.com.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® SYNH is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization purpose-built to accelerate customer success. We lead with a product development mindset, strategically blending clinical development, medical affairs and commercial capabilities to address modern market realities.

We bring together approximately 29,000 minds, across more than 110 countries, with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers' delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health supports a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

Investor Relations Contact:Press/Media Contact:
Ronnie SpeightGary Gatyas
Senior Vice President, Investor RelationsExecutive Director, External Communications
+1 919 745 2745+1 908 763 3428
Investor.Relations@syneoshealth.comgary.gatyas@syneoshealth.com

Primary Logo

