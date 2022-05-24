HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Releases 2022 Agenda

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The full agenda for the 2022 HR Technology Conference & Exposition® is now available. Set to take place September 13 – 16, 2022, at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, the world's leading HR technology event features a stacked lineup with more than 120 sessions focused on pivotal HR issues. This year's program also includes daily main stage keynotes, mega sessions and the popular Women in HR Technology Summit.



Select agenda highlights are as follows:

The Disruption Never Stops: What's New and What's Ahead in the HR Tech Market – In this conference exclusive keynote, global industry analyst Josh Bersin will debut the initial findings from his extensive annual report on HR technology. Untangling this ever-evolving market, Bersin will show attendees how to design future-forward strategies that fit into the flow of work and life in the digital transformation age.

Employee Expectations in the New World of Work – The opening session for the Women in HR Technology Summit will showcase Rachel Romer Carlson, CEO and co-founder of Guild Education, in conversation with Danielle Kirgan, Chief Transformation and Human Resources Officer for Macy's. Carlson and Kirgan will examine the role of skills, career pathways and employee benefits in building next-generation enterprise organizations.

How the TA Landscape Supports the Modern Recruiter - Today's companies face new pressures, priorities and challenges when attracting and recruiting talent. In this mega session, Madeline Laurano, Founder of Aptitude Research, will share recent research on major trends in talent acquisition technology and how these impact TA leadership, IT and recruiters to help attendees better understand how to direct their TA technology investments.

The Public Debut of the 25th Annual Sapient Insights HR Systems Survey Key Findings – Another HR Tech Conference exclusive, renowned industry analyst Stacey Harris will deliver findings from the longest-running and most widely participative HR systems survey. Harris will reveal what practitioners are saying about their HR technology environments, including vendor satisfaction and user experience ratings, adoption strategies, top challenges and more.

How Technology, Personalization Are Transforming L&D at Bank of America –Jeff Marcon, Senior Vice President, Global Learning, and Nate Wistran, Senior Vice President, Learning Enablement Executive, for Bank of America will share how the company's groundbreaking onboarding, education and professional development organization, The Academy, upskills and reskills employees through technological advancements and a skill-based learning approach.

Workforce Ecosystems: Strategic Workforce Management in an Era of Gig Workers, Platforms and Complementors – Presented by David Kiron, Editorial Director for MIT Sloan Management Review, this session will leverage new research to look at the shift from full- and part-time employees to contract staff, vendors and other contributors and discuss seven management practices to reconsider in a complex workforce.

The speakers at the 2022 HR Technology Conference & Exposition® include several of the recently announced Top 100 HR Tech Influencers and an opening keynote from HR visionary and CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, Cynthia Marshall.

Rebecca McKenna, Vice President, Global Events and Publisher at LRP Media Group, commented, "The agenda for 2022 focuses on driving HR success through technology, and we'll be covering all aspects of that theme. With sessions covering ten tracks ranging from core HR and talent acquisition to DEI and employee experience, plus the largest HR tech expo in the world, there will truly be something for everyone in attendance."

Registration for the 2022 HR Technology Conference & Exposition is currently open, with saving offers in place for a limited time. Visit https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com/program to see the full agenda.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® has helped tens of thousands of HR professionals make smarter and better-informed decisions regarding their organization's HR technology investments with a world-class educational program. Founded in 1997, the conference's annual fall event is the longest-running in-person event dedicated to the HR technology industry and features the world's largest expo showcasing innovative HR technologies, exciting demonstrations and a startup competition. Expanding on the success of the in-person event and due to the constant growth of the industry, in 2020, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® began hosting a virtual event to complement its internationally recognized on-site event and bring the community together more often. Visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com for more details.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. A limited number of media and industry analyst passes are available for this event. To find out if you qualify for a pass, please complete the form available on this page. Media Contacts: Rennette Fortune LRP Media Group 561-622-6520 ext. 8674 rfortune@lrp.com Kate Achille The Devon Group 732-706-0123 ext. 703 kate@devonpr.com