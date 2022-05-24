Digital PCR Market: USD 799.1 Million by 2028 at CAGR of 17.2%

Pune, India, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital PCR market size is prophesied to reach USD 799.1 million by the end of 2028 on account of the increasing adoption of dPCR over real-time PCR. Digital PCR or polymerase chain reaction is a method of measuring RNA or DNA present in a sample in a reproducible manner. They are used for amplification and quantification of nucleic acids. According to a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights titled, "Digital PCR Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Droplet Digital PCR, Chip-based Digital PCR, and Others), By Product (Instruments and Reagents & Consumables), By Indication (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Genetic Disorders, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, Diagnostic Centers, and Academic & Research Organizations), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2028," the value of the market was USD 224.9 million in the year 2018 and will rise at a CAGR of 17.2 % between 2019 to 2028.

Major Industry Developments of the Market include:

January 2019 – The announcement of a new series of digital PCR platforms at a global launch was made by QIAGEN. The technology of this new platform is designed and developed by FORMULATRIC in collaboration with the assay development expertise of QIAGEN.

July 2019 – OncoBEAM test for enhanced digital PCR was launched by Sysmex Inostics for liquid biopsy among cancer patients.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 17.2% 2026 Value Projection USD 799.1 Million Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 224.9 Million Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 125 Segments covered Types, Product, Indication, End-Users and Geography Growth Drivers Growing Adoption of dPCR Over Real-time PCR to Boost the Market High Cost of Digital PCR Devices and Lack of Awareness in Emerging Countries to Hamper Growth Technological Advancements in dPCR to Boost the Market Growth





Market Drivers

Increasing Investments on Use of Biomarkers for Diagnostic Procedures will Augment Growth

The increasing prevalence of target infectious, genetic, and chronic diseases are the two major factors propelling the global digital PCR market growth. Besides this, continuous research and development activities for effective dPCR devices will also aid in the expansion of the market in the coming years. In addition to this, the rising investments, funds, and government support for using biomarkers for diagnostic purposes will also add impetus to the market.

On the contrary, the technical limitations of dPCR and qPCR methodologies may pose a major challenge to the market. This, coupled with the high cost of devices may hamper the future market. Nevertheless, the rising inclination to genome-based drug discovery from plant-based drug discovery is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Digital PCR Market in the coming years.

Report Highlights

The report offers a 360-degree overview of the market and emphasizes major growth parameters such as drivers, upcoming opportunities, restraints, and challenges. It offers details of the market segmentation based on factors such as type, product, indication, end-user, and geography and lists the names and market figures of the leading segments. Apart from this, the report provides a list of players and the key strategies adopted by them to gain momentum in the competition. The report also highlights the significant industry developments, current trends, and other interesting insights. Log on to the company website for more information.





Regional Segmentation

North America will Dominate Market Owing to Presence of Advanced Therapeutic Devices

Geographically, North America emerged as the largest digital PCR market share with a revenue of USD 96.5 million in 2018 and emerged dominant. This is owing to the high prevalence of infectious diseases and their diagnosis rates. Besides this, the rising awareness about new diagnostic options and the availability of advanced digital PCR devices is further expected to help this region continue dominating the Digital PCR Market in the coming years. The European market will also witness significant growth on account of the increasing incidences of various types of cancer and other metabolic diseases that require advanced therapeutics for treatment. Additionally, the markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa will gain momentum in the coming years on account of increasing patient awareness, developing healthcare and medical infrastructure and facilities, coupled with the rise in prevalence of genetic and infectious diseases.

Competitive Landscape

Sysmex Inostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Thermo Fischer Dominating Market with Major Investments on Innovations

The nature of the digital polymerase chain reaction market is consolidated with Thermo Fischer Scientific INC., Sysmex Inostics, and Bio-Rad Laboratories emerging as the leading players. Players are focusing on the development of new platforms for use in various diagnostic procedures. They are therefore investing massively on the research and development of the same. Besides this, companies are engaging in strategic collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, and partnerships to attract more revenue in the forecast period.





List of Digital PCR Market Manufacturers include:

QIAGEN

Stilla Technologies

JN Medsys

Fluidigm Corporation

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Sysmex Inostics

Merck KGaA

Other Vendors

