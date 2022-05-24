Ovation Fertility Grand Rapids Becomes Ovation's Newest Lab Location

Nashville, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovation® Fertility has announced a new IVF and andrology laboratory location as part of its continued growth and expansion throughout the United States. Thanks to a combination of state-of-the-art equipment and utilization of best practices in assisted reproductive technology, Ovation Fertility Grand Rapids will allow Ovation to continue to bring the joy of parenthood through innovative science.

This new laboratory location also gives Ovation the opportunity to partner with The Fertility Center, a respected fertility practice that will allow Ovation to expand its presence in the Midwest, specifically in Western Michigan.

According to Ovation CEO Paul Kappelman, "The acquisition of Ovation Fertility Grand Rapids opens up a new market for Ovation, and allows us to further increase the scope of our already world-class reproductive lab offerings. Additionally, our partners at The Fertility Center can build on their current success and utilize Ovation's best practices and approach to collaborative medicine to provide even better outcomes for patients."

Valerie I. Shavell, M.D., shares Kappelman's enthusiasm for the partnership. "We are delighted to partner with Ovation Fertility. Ovation's differentiated business model allows our practice to maintain clinical autonomy while our patients benefit from best-in-class IVF lab services developed through the collaboration across Ovation's network of scientists and physicians," she explains.

Another exciting benefit of Ovation joining forces with The Fertility Center as part of the acquisition of Ovation Fertility Grand Rapids is Ovation's enhanced ability to deliver advanced genetics services. "We will be expanding Ovation's already exceptional genetics platform by partnering with The Fertility Center's genomics team, which is renowned for work in this cutting-edge area of reproductive medicine," Kappelman says.

Overseeing these developments and the daily work in the Ovation Fertility Grand Rapids lab is Ovation Laboratory Director Chelsey Leisinger. Leisinger also serves as the laboratory director for Ovation Fertility Lafayette and Ovation Fertility Baton Rouge, which she has done since earning her high-complexity clinical laboratory director certification (HCLD).

About Ovation® Fertility

Ovation® Fertility is a national network of reproductive endocrinologists and scientific thought leaders focused on reducing the cost of having a family through more efficient and effective fertility care. Ovation's IVF and genetics laboratories, along with affiliated physician practices, work collaboratively to raise the bar for IVF treatment, with state-of-the-art, evidence-based fertility services that give hopeful parents the best chance for a successful pregnancy. Physicians partner with Ovation to offer their patients advanced preconception carrier screening; preimplantation genetic testing; donor egg and surrogacy services; and secure storage for their frozen eggs, embryos and sperm. Ovation also helps IVF labs across America improve their quality and performance with expert off-site lab direction and consultation. Learn more about Ovation's vision of a world without infertility at www.OvationFertility.com.

