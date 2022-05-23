Newest Brown Jug Store Highlights Muldoon Revitalization

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 27th at 10:00 am, Brown Jug – Alaska's oldest and largest package store retailer – will open its newest location at 530 Muldoon Road. The opening ceremonies will include a ribbon-cutting by East Anchorage Assemblyman Forrest Dunbar. Joining Dunbar will be members of the Muldoon Community Council; Matt Thorpe, President of Liquor Stores USA North, Inc. dba Brown Jug; and board members of Afognak Native Corporation, Brown Jug's parent company.



"What gives us, as a company, the most satisfaction is continuing to lead our industry in ensuring social responsibility and staying active and engaged in every community where a Brown Jug store is located. This new store represents an important step toward revitalizing the Muldoon Community," said Matt Thorpe, President of Liquor Stores USA North, Inc. dba Brown Jug. "In the 6,000+ square foot building, shoppers in East Anchorage will find the largest selection of imported wines, micro brews, and spirits – all at our everyday warehouse pricing," Thorpe continued.

The remodeled building will now operate with a reduced carbon footprint using LED lighting and new, efficient cooler technology. The seven full-time staff and their manager will protect shoppers by using Brown Jug's unique Patronscan technology. Patronscan requires shoppers to scan their ID at the store's entrance door to prevent adolescents and those restricted from purchasing alcohol under Alaska law (AS 04.16.160) from entering the store. Brown Jug's use of Patronscan has dramatically reduced theft, helping to keep consumer prices low while promoting a culture of safety throughout the communities.

"Brown Jug is proud of the fact that it is locally owned and community minded. For over 80 years, Brown Jug has built and maintained a solid reputation in Alaska of providing quality customer service, great product selection, and competitive prices," said Thorpe. The Brown Jug chain, founded by an Alaska family, was purchased in 2020 by Afognak Native Corporation.

Brown Jug employs over 225 Alaskans in 21 stores statewide in Anchorage, Wasilla, and Fairbanks, plus a warehouse in Anchorage.

For additional information, contact:

Ana Fisk, Vice President, Liquor Stores USA North, Inc. dba Brown Jug

907-244-4377; afisk@afognak.com