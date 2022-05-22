Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Agrify, Pegasystems, Unity Software, and NeoGenomics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Agrify Corporation AGFY, Pegasystems, Inc. PEGA, Unity Software, Inc. U, and NeoGenomics, Inc. NEO. Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Agrify Corporation AGFY

On December 16, 2021, during trading hours, market analyst Bonitas Research published a report regarding Agrify which alleges several issues at the Company including that "[w]e believe that Agrify created artificial demand for its product by financing undisclosed Company insiders to act as independent customers." Further the report alleges that "Agrify insiders lied to investors about the independence of its customer base in order to execute a dubious stock promotion for self-enrichment at the expense of minority shareholders[,]" and that "[e]vidence showed that five (5) of Agrify's eight (8) customer announcements in 2021 are either with undisclosed Company insiders or with unlicensed unproven operators."

On this news, Agrify's common stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 16, 2021.

For more information on the Agrify investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AGFY

Pegasystems, Inc. PEGA

On May 10, 2022, Appian announced that it has received a verdict from a jury in the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia, awarding it $2.036 billion in damages from Pegasystems Inc. PEGA for trade secret misappropriation. The jury also found that Pegasystems violated the Virginia Computer Crimes Act. The jury further found Pegasystems' misappropriation of Appian's trade secrets to be willful and malicious. Appian brought the case to trial to ensure the protection of its proprietary intellectual property, including its trade secrets.

On this news, Pegasystems' stock dropped $13.68, or 20.75%, to close at $52.25.

For more information on the Pegasystems investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PEGA

Unity Software, Inc. U

Unity is a video game software development company.

On May 10, 2022, after the market closed, Unity announced its first quarter 2022 financial results. The Company also reduced its fiscal 2022 guidance "due to challenges with monetization products." Specifically, "a fault in [Unity's] platform . . . resulted in reduced accuracy for [its] Audience Pinpointer tool, a revenue expensive issue given that [the] Pinpointer tool experienced significant growth post the IDFA changes."

On this news, the price of Unity stock declined by $17.83 per share, or approximately 37%, from $48.13 per share to close at $30.30 per share on May 11, 2022.

For more information on the Unity Software investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/U

NeoGenomics, Inc. NEO

NeoGenomics specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services and aims to provide comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer.

On Monday, March 28, 2022, NeoGenomics' Chief Executive Mark Mallon stepped down as the health-testing company revealed that first-quarter financials will miss guidance and rescinded its forecast for the full year.

On this news, the price of NeoGenomics shares declined by $5.30 per share, or approximately 29.8%, from $17.79 per share to close at $12.49 per share on March 29, 2022.

For more information on the NeoGenomics investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/NEO

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com