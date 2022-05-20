Media Advisory: Bombardier to Host Special Celebration at the European Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition in Geneva

GENEVA, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier will host a special live and virtual event at the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva on Monday, May 23, 2022.



The event, led by Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier, will highlight the continued ingenuity, innovation and leadership that is an integral part of Bombardier's DNA.

Date: Monday, May 23, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. (Central European Time)

5:00 a.m. – 5:45 a.m. (Eastern Time; North America) Venue: Geneva Palexpo

Route François-Peyrot 30, 1218 Le Grand-Saconnex, Switzerland

Bombardier Booth Z117

For those unable to attend in person, the event will also be available live on LinkedIn and Facebook at the following links:

LinkedIn Event: https://www.linkedin.com/events/anewerabegins-unenouvelle-recom6931966844190781440/

Facebook Event: https://fb.me/e/1TJdkC7rS

YouTube Event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdotViyJROc

