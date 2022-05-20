QQQ
HCI Group to Participate in the Truist Securities Financial Services Conference

by Globe Newswire
May 20, 2022 4:15 PM | 1 min read

TAMPA, Fla., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. HCI, a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, will participate in the Truist Securities Financial Services Conference on May 24, 2022.

HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel and TypTap Insurance Company President Kevin Mitchell will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

For additional information, please see the HCI Group investor website or contact Gateway Group at HCI@gatewayir.com.

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology services. HCI's leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that is expanding nationwide to provide homeowners and flood insurance. TypTap's operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI's software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI's largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners' insurance primarily in Florida. HCI's real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company's website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel 949-574-3860
HCI@gatewayir.com


