AMSG wins Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Contract for Operation Allies Welcome (OAW)

DUMFRIES, Va., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Management Strategies Group, Inc. (AMSG) announced April 7, 2022, that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has awarded the company a Task Order to support Operation Allies Welcome – a high visibility, must succeed effort to safely resettle thousands of vulnerable Afghans.



Jim O'Farrell, AMSG's President & CEO said the following about this important opportunity for AMSG, "At AMSG, we hold as a Core Value the idea that each one of us has the ability to be part of something bigger than ourselves. With the award by DHS of the Operation Allies Welcome project, we embark on one of the most important Missions in AMSG's twelve-year history. There aren't too many missions more important in this world than caring for those who have been forced to flee their homeland. We are proud to support DHS and the other federal agencies involved in this complex, impactful undertaking."

To assist DHS and other federal agencies involved in Operation Allies Welcome, AMSG, along with its teaming partner, Plexus Scientific Corporation, will be providing personnel to assist a multi-agency team consisting of DHS, Department of State (DOS), Department of Defense (DOD), and several Non-Governmental Agencies (NGOs), with resettlement processing. Work will take place at both the National Conference Center (NCC) in Leesburg, Virginia, and at the Unified Coordination Group (UCG) offices.

About Operation Allies Welcome: On August 29, 2021, President Biden directed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to lead and coordinate ongoing efforts across the federal government to support vulnerable Afghans, including those who worked alongside America in Afghanistan for the past two decades, as they safely resettle in the United States.

To lead the effort in support of Operation Allies Welcome, DHS established a Unified Coordination Group (UCG). The UCG reports directly to the Secretary of Homeland Security and coordinates the implementation of a broad range of services, including initial processing, COVID-19 testing, isolation of COVID-positive individuals, vaccinations, additional medical services, and screening and support for individuals who are neither U.S. citizens nor lawful permanent residents.

About AMSG: AMSG is a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) verified Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned, Small Business with substantial relevant Program/Project Management, Knowledge Management, Acquisition Management, Capability Development, Business Process Improvement, and Administrative support experience. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Dumfries, Virginia, with numerous satellite work locations across the country, AMSG supports a variety of Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, Defense Health Agency, Department of the Treasury, and Federal Trade Commission program and performance management services. Our core capabilities are provided by AMSG employees, who have deep subject matter expertise, proven experience, and a desire to bring innovative and unique solutions to complex problems. In supporting federal government agencies, we develop business processes and facilitate mission requirements, helping to guide, organize and develop technology and infrastructure support and enhance business relationships.

