TG Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

by Globe Newswire
May 20, 2022 7:30 AM | 1 min read

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX, today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place next week. A webcast of the presentation will be available for on demand download beginning on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 7:00 AM ET through Thursday May 26, 2022, on the conference website.

The webcast will also be available on TG's website at http://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.
TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. In addition to a research pipeline including several investigational medicines, TG has completed a Phase 3 program for ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a unique epitope on CD20-expressing B-cells, to treat patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com, and follow us on Twitter @TGTherapeutics and Linkedin.

UKONIQ® is a registered trademark of TG Therapeutics, Inc.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Email: ir@tgtxinc.com
Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 4

Media Relations:
Email: media@tgtxinc.com
Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 6


Primary Logo

