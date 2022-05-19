QQQ
Parker Scheduled to Present at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation and Industrials Conference on May 26 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern

by Globe Newswire
May 19, 2022 5:00 PM | 1 min read

CLEVELAND, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation PH, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation and Industrials Conference being held virtually on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Parker's scheduled presenter is Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 66 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

Contact:
Media –
Aidan Gormley, Director, Global Communications and Branding
216/896-3258
aidan.gormley@parker.com

Financial Analysts –
Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance
216/896-2265
rjdavenport@parker.com

