Howard's Rapid Growth Trajectory Continues With Acquisition of Ward's Appliance

LA HABRA, Calif., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard's, Southern California's premier independent appliance retailer, today announced that it has acquired Long Beach-based Ward's Appliance to expand its professional builder services division. The fourth-generation, family-owned and operated Ward's has called Long Beach home since 1941, serving its share of the local market's home appliance needs. Howard's is bringing together the procurement of Ward's with that of last fall's Taylor's Appliance in Riverside to further bolster its professional business sector, servicing the appliance needs of builders throughout Southern California.



"The merger of Ward's and Howard's Pro Group, allows Howard's to significantly expand its B2B unit," said John Riddle, President & CEO, Howard's. "We are now running 20+ delivery trucks and 15 installation trucks per day, helping developers and property managers to outfit their apartments, high-rise condominiums and single- and multi-family homes with major appliances in bulk.

"When collaborating with our specialized pro team, Builders & Property Managers can shop core and premium appliance packages across a wide range of brands and options, specially priced for use in their construction and remodel projects."

Ward's services will now operate out of Howard's corporate headquarters in La Habra, where the 5-person team will relocate to work under the direct supervision of Mike Sanchez, Sr. Vice President of Business Development for Howard's and the company's Builder Program Manager.

"We are excited to grow our professional builder business with this newest acquisition," said Sanchez. "The development allows us to enhance our current offerings, giving us greater capacity to take direct orders for the appliance needs of builders and manage even more client projects from initial selection to final installation at the construction site."

In addition to Howard's professional services growth, the company continues its aggressive, strategic expansion throughout Southern California. Howard's launched its West Los Angeles location on LA Brea and Willoughby in April and looks forward to the grand opening of its Huntington Beach, Tustin, Agoura Hills, Murietta, and Vista Experience Centers later this year. The retailer possesses large showrooms throughout Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties.

