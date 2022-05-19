QQQ
Interpublic Group to Present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

by Globe Newswire
May 19, 2022 4:30 PM | 1 min read

New York, NY, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group IPG senior management will present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 23rd, 2022, at 10:00 am Eastern time, as scheduled.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference on the Investor Relations section of Interpublic's website (http://investors.interpublic.com) where it will remain available for replay for 30 days.

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic IPG (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world's best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with net revenue of $9.11 billion in 2021.

# # #

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439


Primary Logo

