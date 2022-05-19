United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. UCBI ("United"), reported that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable July 5, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2022.



The Board of Directors also approved a quarterly cash dividend of $429.6875 per share (equivalent to $0.4296875 per depositary share or 1/1000th interest per share) on the Company's 6.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I UCBIO. The dividend is payable June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 31, 2022.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. UCBI provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services for relationship-oriented consumers and business owners. The company, known as "The Bank That SERVICE Built," has been recognized nationally for delivering award-winning service. At March 31, 2022, United had $24.4 billion in assets and 198 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, along with a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. In 2022, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast, marking eight out of the last nine years United earned the coveted award. United was also named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2021 for the fifth consecutive year based on employee satisfaction. Forbes recognized United as one of the top ten World's Best Banks in 2022. Forbes also included United on its 2022 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the ninth consecutive year. United also received ten (10) Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2021 for excellence in Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking, including national awards for Overall Satisfaction and Likelihood to Recommend. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

