Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Grant of Options and Appointment of Vice-President, Exploration

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian North Resources Inc. CNRI (the "Corporation") announces that it has granted to its directors, officers, employees and consultants, and to management company employees, options to purchase a total of 2,695,000 Common Shares of the Corporation (of which 1,190,000 options were granted to directors and officers), at an exercise price of $1.92 per share, which options will expire on May 18, 2027.



The Corporation also announces the appointment of Trevor Boyd, Ph.D, P. Geo. as Vice-President, Exploration. Dr. Trevor Boyd is a professional geologist with over 30 years of experience in the mining industry working worldwide as a consultant, qualified person, officer, and director with both private and public companies. Since 1987, Trevor has worked with numerous mining companies for a variety of commodities on projects in North America, Asia, and Europe. His experience includes base and precious metals, uranium, nickel-copper-PGM, and specialty metals projects including tungsten, tin and indium. He is a member of the Association of Professional Geologists of Ontario and the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Trevor has a PhD in geology from the University of Toronto (1996) and a MSc (Applied) MINEX degree from McGill University (1988).

"We welcome Trevor to our team and look forward to working with him to advance our exciting Ferguson Lake base metal and platinum-group metal project ("the Ferguson Lake Project")." said Dr. Kaihui Yang, the President and CEO of the Corporation, "With a stronger team, we are moving on with an aggressive exploration program to unveil the exciting potential of nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium and platinum in the Ferguson Lake Project."

About Canadian North Resources Inc.

Canadian North Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company focusing on the metals for the clean-energy, electric vehicles, battery and high-tech industries. The Corporation is advancing its 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium, and platinum project in Nunavut, Canada.

