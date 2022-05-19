Hydrow® Appoints John Stellato As Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investor Relations Officer

BOSTON, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrow ® the leading at-home connected rower that brings the on-water experience of rowing straight to the home, today announced John Stellato has been named Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investor Relations Officer. Stellato brings broad strategic expertise across the financial services, industrial/retail, and mergers and acquisitions areas, including many years leading investments across all sectors as the Executive Vice President of The Pritzker Organization, LLC (TPO). In this dual role, Stellato will lead Hydrow's fundraising efforts and capital structure, oversee all financial activity and manage the organization's investor relations.



"John's incredible experience and deep industry knowledge make him an ideal fit for this dual role," said Bruce Smith, Founder & CEO, Hydrow, Inc. "His expertise, financial acumen and longstanding relationships within the investor community will play an integral role as Hydrow continues to set a new standard for growth and execution in the connected fitness world."

Founded in 2017, Hydrow delivers an immersive, full-body workout in half the time compared to cycling and running. More than an exercise machine, Hydrow offers live and on-demand workouts led by world-class athletes that transport users to breathtaking destinations, including London, Seville, Miami and Boston.

"While today marks my official start with Hydrow's executive team, I've actually been part of the Hydrow community for years now, having purchased my own Hydrow back in 2019," said John Stellato. "As a member, I was moved by the power of the community and have admired the company ever since. This is an organization that has a demonstrated track record within the dynamic landscape of the connected fitness industry. They're ultimately transforming how the world views fitness and whole health, and it's an honor to have the opportunity to work with Bruce and the team as we drive toward the next phase of Hydrow's growth and success together."

Most recently, Stellato served as President and Chief Executive Officer of LOYAL3, an online broker-dealer and investment platform, and before that, was Executive Vice President of The Pritzker Organization, where he served for nearly 20 years. He has held strategic leadership roles with numerous privately-held companies, including SMG, Baker Tanks, Purch, Business.com and Volan Technologies. Prior to TPO, John held roles with Goldman Sachs and the Boston Consulting Group.

About Hydrow

Hydrow is the leading at-home connected rower that leverages innovative technology to bring the on-water, outdoor experience of rowing to the home. Engineered by elite rowing experts, Hydrow recreates the feeling of rowing directly on the water via an algorithm-based, patented electromagnetic and computer-controlled drag mechanism. World-class athletes lead users through challenging rows that engage 86% of the body's major muscle groups, twice that of cycling or running, while the rower's On the Mat workouts, from yoga, to Pilates and strength training, complement users' rowing regimen. With the ability to harness the visual, auditory and emotional components of rowing, the connected fitness rower delivers a best-in-class, full-body workout.

