50/50 Women on Boards™ Recognizes LKQ as a "3+" Company, with Three or More Women Directors

CHICAGO, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, commends LKQ as a "3+" company, for having three or more women on its corporate board of directors.



With three women directors representing 27% of its corporate board seats, LKQ demonstrates that when three or more women serve on a board, profitability, productivity, and workplace engagement increase.

"Currently, 36% of our board is comprised of persons from underrepresented groups. We have a commitment to maintain or exceed this percentage of diversity within our board leadership," said Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Investors and enlightened leaders continue to make institutional decisions that reinforce the business advantages of diverse boards," said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. "We are pleased to recognize LKQ for prioritizing this business decision that benefits its shareholders, employees, customers, and communities."

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), a nonprofit 501(c)3, is a leading education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. The campaign publishes its 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ directory and research reports to track the gender composition of corporate boards on the Russell 3000 by board size, state, sector, and rating. Public awareness campaigns and educational programs produced by 50/50WOB include The Global Conversation on Board Diversity™; and Educational Workshops for women at various career levels, aspiring to serve on boards. For more information, visit: www.5050wob.com.

