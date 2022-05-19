Fred Loya Insurance Company Uses SCI 360's 360 DEMAND Review App to Automate Claims Processing, Significantly Reducing Processing Times, and Reducing Exposure by $3.8M a Year

CINCINNATI, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCI 360's 360 DEMAND Review Application is being used by Fred Loya Insurance, a Texas-based Auto Insurance Company and the 18th Largest Hispanic Top 500 Owned & Operated Company in the United States, transforming and automating their claims processing, reducing time and increasing accuracy, resulting in an annual savings of $684,000 in Loss Adjustment Expenses and $3.8 million reduction in Liability Exposure.

360 DEMAND Review is a touchless, accurate, and time-saving solution that is revolutionizing how complex, large Insurance and Healthcare Demand Packages are processed. Fred Loya Insurance Vice President and Chief Claims Officer, Edgar Meza, stated, "The 360 DEMAND Review App is a real-time game-changer; we can triage and dissect a Demand Package accurately, with unparalleled efficiency. We're realizing processing accuracy of over 95% and reducing average processing times from 2.5 hours to 43 seconds. This all adds up to tremendous savings, both in our risk exposure and out-of-pocket payouts."

Michael Sturgis, SCI 360 CEO and former insurance sector executive, shared, "Automating legal document processing is a key component of our solution, making touchless claims processing a reality. 360 DEMAND Review automates each step of the claims demand process, from the ingesting of a Demand Letter from a claimant through to the triaging of the claim. Beyond automation, we introduce unparalleled accuracy, significantly reducing a carrier's risk exposure." Sturgis continued, "Time is of the essence when a Demand Package is presented to Insurance Claims Teams. The expedient and accurate handling of these documents is critical to ensure that carriers, and customers, are not burdened by excessive risk."

"Using OCR technology, the SCI 360 solution accurately highlights Keywords in Demand Packages that we know have the greatest risk to our business. These Claims are immediately escalated, prioritized and addressed," Meza explained. "The painstaking manual process our Claim representatives used to go through has been eliminated, enabling them to focus on business-critical Claims."

ABOUT SCI 360

Our founders, former Insurance executives, are some of the earliest adopters of Salesforce. SCI 360 was founded in 2009 on the principles of Trust, Experience, Understanding, Knowledge, and Expediency. SCI 360 is a Certified Salesforce Partner with over a decade of Insurance industry vertical expertise. The Team at SCI 360 has unparalleled Insurance and Technology expertise, pioneering advanced solutions that empower insurers and support the lifecycle from binding of policy through claims processing.

